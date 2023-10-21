Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

