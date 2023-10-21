Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average of $231.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

