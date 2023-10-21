Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $121.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.