Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

