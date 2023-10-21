Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

