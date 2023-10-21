Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $929,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

