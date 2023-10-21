Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHD stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.