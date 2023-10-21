Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

