Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 340,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

