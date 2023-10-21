Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,203 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

