Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 161,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VIG opened at $153.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.