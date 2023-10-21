Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

