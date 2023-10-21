Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

