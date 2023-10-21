Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.