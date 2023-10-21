Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $121.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.