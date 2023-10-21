Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

