Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.63 and its 200 day moving average is $212.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

