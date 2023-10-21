FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $240.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

