Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Helenbeth Garofalo Vilcek acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10,491.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

