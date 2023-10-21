Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 326 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 192.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

