Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.