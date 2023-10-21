Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

