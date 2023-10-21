Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.