Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BIV stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

