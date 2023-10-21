Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $93.88 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

