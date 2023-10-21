First National Trust Co Has $515,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

