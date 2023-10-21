First National Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 814,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $84,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

