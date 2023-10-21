First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.