Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.35.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Floor & Decor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,524,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

