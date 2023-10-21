Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.00 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.39 and its 200 day moving average is $306.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.