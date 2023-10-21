Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

