Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $51.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Futu Price Performance

FUTU opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Futu has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

