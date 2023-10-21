G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,716,000. Towle & Co. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.