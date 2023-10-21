General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

