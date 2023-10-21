General Electric Co. Cuts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

General Electric Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,198,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512,926 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 49.8% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Electric Co. owned about 32.92% of AerCap worth $4,967,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after buying an additional 1,487,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after buying an additional 283,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

