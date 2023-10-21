General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

