Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 11,653 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $259.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.