Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $97,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

