Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,466,680,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.82 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.74. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

