Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day moving average of $265.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

