Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Freshpet worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 775,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 95.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 311,143 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

