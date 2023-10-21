Geneva Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Strs Ohio grew its position in Agilysys by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 67.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 141.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

AGYS stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

