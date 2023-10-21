Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $212.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

