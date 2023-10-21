Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after buying an additional 2,216,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

