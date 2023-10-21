Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 100,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 643,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Specifically, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $248,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,096 shares of company stock worth $3,560,134. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GETY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.
Getty Images Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.