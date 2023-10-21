Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.14.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.