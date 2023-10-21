Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

