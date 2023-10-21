Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

