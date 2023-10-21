Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,668 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $3.67 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 131.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Outset Medical



Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

