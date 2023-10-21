Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.71 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

