Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after buying an additional 278,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

